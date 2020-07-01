Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed 84,000 as of Wednesday, July 1, after the state reported 4,878 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

During their July 1 morning update, fire crews announced that the Bighorn Fire, which for weeks has burned across the Santa Catalina Mountains, is more than 50 percent contained. The wildfire has spread rapidly throughout the mountains north and east of Tucson due to strong winds and high temperatures, burning nearly 120,000 acres.

Take a break from the quarantine blues and head up to Oro Valley to enjoy some live music in a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment at the Gaslight Music Hall. Playing next Wednesday and Thursday are Little House of Funk and Backroads Country Band, respectively.

Thanks to a bunch of retirements and the untimely passing of Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías, Pima County will see a changing of the political guard. At the very least, there will be two new county supervisors, a new county attorney, a new county recorder and a new county assessor.

In this week's print edition, we published surveys from the three Marana town council candidates and Mayor Ed Honea, who is running unopposed.

State of the Town.jpeg Marana Mayor Ed Honea speaking at the 2019 Marana State of the Town address.

Read the responses of incumbent council members Dave Bowen and Roxanne Ziegler, as well as challenger Jackie Craig. Mayor Ed Honea's conversation with managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus can be found here.

From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism:

The number of new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation is on a downward trend, but tribal leaders said Tuesday that does not mean they are ready to ease up on health restrictions.

Dust storms in Arizona can blow up suddenly, and the patch of desert between Eloy and Picacho Peak is especially prone to wind-driven dust. Dust drastically reduces visibility for drivers, which is why the Arizona Department of Transportation, ahead of monsoon season, has implemented a new dust detection system to protect drivers on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.