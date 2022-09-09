By the time this appears in print and online, the U.S. Open might well be over for Rafael Nadal. The limits to which he has pushed his body and his mind in pursuit of tennis excellence are taking their revenge. At the age of 36, he is both a living icon and something of an old man.
It’s like what Apollo Creed said to Rocky Balboa, “It’s a shame that we have to get old.” A great athlete like Nadal spends the majority of his life getting in top shape, working on his game, toughening himself up mentally (a big part of tennis), only to get to a point where things start going downhill.
He holds the record for the most major tournaments won (22), but he could have several more were it not for injuries popping up at the most inopportune times. He was cruising at Wimbledon when an abdominal injury caused him to forfeit in the semifinals.
He’s in a good spot if he can stay healthy. A couple of top challengers got upset in the first round and knucklehead Novak Djokovic was not allowed in the country because he still refuses to get vaccinated. All politics aside, the absolute worst thing the vaccines have proven to be for some people are ineffective.
Nadal can win a few more before his 36-year-old body fails on him for the final time. It will be tough for him to stay ahead of Djokovic, who is one year younger than Nadal, but much less injured.
Whatever happens, Nadal is guaranteed to go down as one of the all-time greats in the history of tennis.
I played tennis in high school and college, but it was always No. 4 for me. It was miles behind football and basketball for me and, at the time, it was even behind baseball! (Oh, the folly of youth!) When I was a kid, I loved to watch Rod Laver play tennis. He was like a bully gnome.
Listed as 5-foot-8, that was either vanity or a defective measuring device. He couldn’t have been more than 5-foot-7 (and probably shorter). Adding to his vertical deficiency, he walked somewhat stooped over; I guess his greatness was just weighing him down. Laver was (and, at 84, still is) a pale Australian who had a constant sunburn during the season. (I guess they didn’t have sunscreen back then.) He was a left hander who, like most people back then, hit a one-handed backhand.
What he did mostly was demolish people. He once won the Wimbledon title match in 58 minutes! If you don’t know how crazy that is, watch the U.S. Open this week. They have a giant clock showing how long the match has been going on. It often says three or four hours. So, the year after he won the championship match in 58 minutes, he won it again, this time in 57 minutes.
Laver is the only player ever to win the Grand Slam twice. He probably could have done it more times, but during the peak years of his career, there was an upheaval in tennis where some events were reserved for amateurs, while others were for professionals only. He missed out on around 20 opportunities to win majors during that period.
When you mention Grand Slams, you just have to mention what Don Budge did in the late 1930s. He was the first person to win a Grand Slam and he also won six major titles — in a row. At the age of 22 (and 23), he won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1937, and then the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open in 1938.
Those turned out to be the only major titles he would win because tennis basically shut down with the onset of World War II in Europe in the late 1930s and the rest of the world in the early ’40s.
The early focus of this U.S. Open was on Serena Williams, who announced that this would be her last major. She won her opening round match easily, but then faced the No. 2 player in the world in the second round. All Williams did was knock off the highly favored Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller.
How cool would it be for Williams and Nadal to both go out as champions?
