Adam Velazco is good at following in the footsteps of others. In academics, that’s a really good thing. And in his chosen athletic pursuits, that’s not always so bad. The Marana Mountain View junior is in the middle of the cross country season and he and his teammates are focused on improving their times.
“It’s a team effort,” he explained, “and our coaches, coach Vargas and coach Kennerly, tell us that it’s a process. We each have to work on improving our times as the season goes along so that, at the end, we can go to state as a team.”
On Sept. 30, the Mountain Lions were in the Desert Twilight XC Invitational up in the Valley of the Sun. With tongue firmly in cheek (we imagine), the event bills itself as “a mid-season competition with races for everyone in the cool night air of Mesa.” Over the past 30 years, the average daytime high in Mesa on Sept. 30 is 99 degrees.
Anyway, running at night on a lighted course is probably better than running in late afternoon with the blazing light and blistering heat provided by El Sol. When asked why he does it, he answers simply, “I like running.”
The “home course” for Mountain View is a trail that goes around the back of Arthur Pack Park and ends up at Tortolita Middle School. “It’s all right,” he said, but it doesn’t really matter because Mountain View won’t have any home meets at all this season. Running on a variety of course (some hilly, some sandy, all grueling) can pay huge benefits as the season progresses.
Finishing an assignment for his AP U.S. history class (he refers to it as A-PUSH), he said his favorite class this year is pre-calc. He wants to follow his older brothers into engineering.
“I want to go into aerospace engineering,” Adam said. “I’m only a junior but I’ve started looking at colleges. I like Cal Poly and Embry Riddle, but the UA is a really good school for engineering, so it would be great if I can go there.”
Adam also runs track in the spring. Not surprisingly, his events are the 1600 and 3200 meters. There’s a different mentality to running track, especially if the athlete is doing multiple events. In running the 1600, one tries not to “save” anything for the 3200. But, in cross country, one must expend every ounce of energy in that 20 minutes or so.
He has been working hard at it and recently medaled for finishing in the top 50 (out of more than 140 runners) at a meet in California. He has never finished in the first five at an invitational and that’s probably a goal, but “I don’t know if I will ever be great enough to go to state as an individual. I think I can. But going to state as part of a team would be just as great.”
