It was March 17, 2020, St. Patrick’s Day, when Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared a local emergency to limit the spread and exposure of the novel coronavirus. Limiting restaurants to take-out, drive-thru and curb-side service, all other recreational and entertainment businesses such as bars and gyms were to shut down after 8 p.m. that night. About 8 million restaurant workers were laid off nationwide. Including Paulina Delgado and Alana Solis who were a part of roughly 230,000 restaurant workers in Arizona, who had been laid off. Now, both have kickstarted their own successful small businesses: Pau’s Pan Dulce and Dirty T Tamarindo.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Mayor Regina Romero declared a local emergency to limit the spread of COVID. Among the restrictions: Restaurants were limited to take-out and drive-thru service.
Paulina Delgado was among the restaurant workers who were suddenly out of work.
“I needed money to come from somewhere,” said Delgado, who had been a pastry chef at the time. After inconsistent scheduling from her restaurant job, she needed to make ends meet.
“We started posting consistently on Instagram and putting out weekly specials to get to know people and get [them] familiar with my stuff,” Delgado said.
Delgado has roots in the culinary industry and had gone through a JTED culinary program at Mountain View High School. Her grandfather, Ignacio “Nacho” Delgado, opened one of Tucson’s legendary taco shops, Tacqueria Pico de Gallo and her father, Adan Delgado owns a produce company.
Her father was also affected by the pandemic.
“He opened up his own stand in the corner of the Sixth (Avenue) and 36th Street and was just selling his fruits and vegetables,” Delgado said.
Many in the culinary community had to adapt and Delgado started taking some of her father’s produce.
“He was giving me a bunch of zucchini [and] a bunch of strawberries,” Delgado said.
She was able to make zucchini bread, strawberry Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls—all of which quickly sold out.
Over the next two months, Delgado experimented with different weekly specials and began to see a regular clientele.
Her partner, Alana Solis, who had also lost her restaurant job in the pandemic, started helping Delgado with social media.
“When we got laid off, we both weren’t getting unemployment, we were legitimately broke,” Solis said. “When I started her social media, she had 126 followers in 2019, 2020.”
Now, she has more than 2,600 followers.
When they launched their business, the partners would sell about 20 cinnamon rolls and 30 zucchini breads. Delgado would bake and Solis would promote on social media.
“That was our goal for the day and then she sold out all of them,” Solis said.
The next day she would double the order.
“Ever since then, this is where we are. We just ran with that,” Solis said.
Today, social media has opened a wide variety of opportunities for small businesses. “Influencer marketing,” as described by Forbes, has “evolved into legitimate ways for brands to reach their customers and generate income.”
In addition to running a small business, entrepreneurs are also content creators who spend 16-18 hours a day strategically planning when and what to post on their social media, said Delgado.
Delgado has gone full-time with her business, Pau’s Pan Dulce. She does custom cakes and pastry orders for weddings, birthdays and various special occasions.
Drawing from her own values, Delgado enjoys being able to provide a service that brings friends and family together. Her favorite part is the cake reveal.
“I love that little gasp,” Delgado said.
On her business account on Instagram, she provides her menu, instructions on how to order, hours of operation, her availability for the month and of course, images of her delectable creations. This Latina-owned business also does markets when the weather is permitting and giveaways.
It has also inspired the launch of another niche business. Solis recently started making tamarindo with chamoy. Tamarindo is a type of Mexican candy using the fruit of a tamarind tree. Chamoy is a Mexican condiment made from a combination of dehydrated fruit, spices and citrus (depending on the recipe).
The Dirty T Tamarindo incorporates a secret four ingredients into their recipe that coats candies such as Gushers, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and more. They also have a special rim dip and pico de gallo, or fruit salad that recreates the shape of a “rooster’s beak.”
Like Delgado, Solis also credits her upbringing for teaching her this skill. Spending summers in Hermosillo, Mexico, with her family, she would watch her tias make chamoy.
Chamoy has become increasingly popular, with vast outreach even in the Midwestern United States and even on Tik Tok.
“This is my blood, this is my culture,” Solis said. “I should get in [it] too and show people the real chamoy.”
At the moment, the two are able to rent out a friend’s kitchen space on the northwest side of town near both of their homes. There, they are able to share a larger countertop space and room for dry storage.
The two are currently saving up to rent or buy a storefront property together.
Delgado and Solis were not only able to get creative and rise above unprecedented circumstances, but they’ve also been doing so as full-time students.
Delgado, is a junior at the University of Arizona studying Psychology and Solis is pursuing a business administration degree from Eller.
As a way to incorporate her future degree, Delgado has considered teaching food therapy classes for children.
“I envision a little classroom in the back where kids will learn basic cooking skills, baking skills and work skills,” Delgado said, “I want my own storefront with a team and us doing this.”
Solis has her eyes set on establishing an expansive business portfolio and creating a reliable passive income.
Although summer is usually a slower season for baked goods, the two are keeping busy with orders, markets and partnerships with other local businesses.
Within the few weeks of Dirty T Tamarindo’s launch, you could find some goody bags at Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market, Tumerico and Pueblo Vida, as well as chamoy rim dip at Boca Tacos and Tequila.
Solis said she has learned about the importance of believing in herself.
“Have confidence and just bet on yourself,” Solis said.
Delgado said it definitely takes persistence.
“Be consistent…you just have to keep going,” Delgado said.
For more information about Pau’s Pan Dulce and Dirty T Tamarindo, visit their Instagram business pages: @paus_pandulce @dirty_t_tamarindo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.