Desert To-Dos

ARTS
Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13
The UA School of Dance presents its mainstage production, “Fall for Dance,” Thursday, Nov. 3, to Sunday, Nov. 13. This student-led concert series features talented dancers and works by faculty who showcase a variety of dance styles that will have you, too, falling for dance. The production will also feature special guest dancer, Juel D. Lane, with commissioned work by the school’s director. Tickets start at $15 at dance.arizona.edu. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University.
THEATER
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Arizona Theatre Company celebrates the holidays early with its latest production, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley.” Lydia Wickham (formerly Bennet) returns to center stage for the sequel of last year’s holiday show. For information about ticket pricing and the 2022-2023 season, visit atc.org. The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Greta Van Fleet makes a stop at the Tucson Convention Center Arena during its “Dreams in Gold Tour” at 7 p.m. The Grammy-winning rock band brings along special guests Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands. Tickets range from $47.50 to $90. Visit tucsonarena.com for more information. Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Saturday, Nov. 5
Startup Tucson presents the TENWEST Impact Festival. Established in 2015, the festival has been a community-oriented event for local, regional and national entrepreneurs to come together to collaborate on creative solutions with social, environmental and economic impact. The five-day innovation festival is for all ages and includes keynote speakers, opportunities for networking and presentations. This year’s iteration introduces a block party with local vendors and regional music. For more information, visit tenwest.com. The TENWEST Impact Festival will be held at various locations throughout Downtown Tucson.
Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 6
The Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson present the Fall Ikebana Festival. Also known as, “the way of the flowers,” Ikebana is the meditative art of Japanese floral arranging. This art, which dates back to the 15th century, incorporates nature with an emphasis of lines, shapes and form throughout the arrangement and the hand of the arranger. General admission tickets $18, members $10, children under 15, $5. Tickets include entry to the gardens. For information on times and dates, visit tickettailor.com. Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6
The 33rd annual All Souls Procession Weekend is presented by Many Mouths One Stomach. The festivities begin at the MSA Annex featuring world class music for the Dance of the Dead on Friday, Nov. 4. The following day, families can take part in the Procession of Little Angels at Armory Park from 3 to 7 p.m. The grand finale and procession is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. For a full list of events and various admission prices, visit allsoulsprocession.org. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento.
Friday, Nov. 4
Jerry Seinfeld visits the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at 7 p.m. Seinfeld, who has enjoyed a decades-long career of success in comedy, film and television, brings his latest standup routine to the Southwest. For more information, visit tucsonmusichall.org. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 250 S. Church Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Comedienne and former late-night television host Chelsea Handler stops at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. Her standup is sure to bring laughs as she guides the audience through personal experiences, current events and more. The show starts at 8 p.m. For information on tickets and bag policy, visit tucsonmusichall.org.
.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Forrie J. Smith, aka Lloyd Pierce from the hit western television series, “Yellowstone,” visits the Mescal Movie Set at 1 p.m. Smith, who began his acting career as a stuntman at the Mescal Movie Set, will donate his time as part of a fundraiser to support renovations of the historical location. Tickets start at $100. For information about the fundraiser and Smith’s engagement, visit mescalmovieset.com. Mescal Movie Set, 1538 N. Mescal Road.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson and the Turquoise Trail present the outdoor showing of the Disney movie, “Coco,” in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Movie festivities and themed crafts run from 5 to 9 p.m. Throughout the weekend, the museum will also have public altars and ofrendas on display honoring local families. Refreshments will be available. Visitors are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and snacks. Tickets are $5 per member, $7 nonmember and children ages 6-13. Admission is free for children under 5. Purchase tickets at tucsonpresidio.com. The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson and the Turquoise Trail, 196 N. Court Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5
Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens and Galleries hosts their autumn series, Brewin’ at the Chul. From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy the grounds, after hours free of admission, as well as a delectable rotating food menu from the Garden Bistro. Sip on a craft beer or refreshing prickly pear margarita while listening to jazz guitarist Joe Weinberg on Friday, or Pat Bridges on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, visit tohonochul.org. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6
The 36th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games return to Tucson, at the Rillito Raceway Park. The three-day weekend festival, dedicated to promoting Scottish and Celtic culture throughout Arizona, brings live Irish, Celtic and Scottish music, dancing, athletics, food, beverages and other activities. Tickets start at $5. For a full list of activities, visit tucsoncelticfestival.org. Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Avenue.
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Friday, Nov. 4
Head over to the Brad DeSpain Stables at the scenic Marana Heritage River Park for Paint Night in the Park - Teen Edition from 6 to 8 p.m. “Become the artist you never knew you were!” Registration for the instructor-led class is $20 per resident, $25 for nonresidents, and includes a 16x20 canvas and painting supplies. No experience necessary. Only open to children ages 10 to 17. For information, visit maranaaz.gov
