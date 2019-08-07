Drowning Impact Awareness Month is the largest collaborative water safety effort in the State of Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey, the Drexel Heights Fire District Governing Board and mayors across the state have signed proclamations designating August as Drowning Impact Awareness Month.
Why August? August is peak time for child drownings in Arizona. Back-to-school distractions during this time of year make it a high risk month for child drownings. Also, safety rules tend to get more lax as summer winds down.
The month’s efforts include wearing purple ribbons to remind everyone about water safety and to recognize the impact fatal and non-fatal drownings have had. Drexel Heights Fire District will have purple ribbons available at our Administration Center in case anyone would like to pick one up and help promote the cause.
On Saturday, Aug. 17 at Manzanita Pool (5110 S. San Joaquin Ave) from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a special event including a Ghost Ship obstacle course, splash pad, fire trucks, a life jacket exchange (swap old one for new one), plus much more.
Every child drowning is preventable—but sometimes, little can be done for a child once he or she has fallen into the water. Prevention is the cure, and awareness is free. To prevent child drownings, follow the ABCs of Water Safety: active adult supervision when children have access to water. Barriers between children and water. Classes like CPR and swimming lessons and Coast Guard approved life vests for new and beginner swimmers.
The Drexel Heights Fire District Board meets on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in the training classroom next to Station # 1, located at 5030 S. Camino Verde. The public is encouraged to attend. All meetings are handicap accessible and with 10 days written notice, arrangements can be made for the hearing impaired. Tracy Koslowski is the Drexel Heights Fire District Public Education/Information Manager.
