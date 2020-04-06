The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received an early Arizona Gives Day present in the form of a $35,000 contribution from local realtors.
The Tucson Association of REALTORS, Tierra Hope Foundation and Long Cares Foundation came together to make the donation.
“We are grateful for this support from the Tucson Association of REALTORS,” said food bank CEO Michael McDonald. “Our doors are open and we continue supplying people with emergency food at this time, even as we see demand increase. Working together with support from our community will allow us to get through these challenging times.”
The food bank provides aid and resources to five different counties in Southern Arizona: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, and Santa Cruz, totaling 23,000 square miles and over 1.2 million people.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Southern Arizona, the food bank is now producing approximately 8,000 meals a week.
“The need is great and what better way to give back than through dollar donations,” said Steve Redmond, president of Tucson REALTORS Charitable Foundation, in a statement. “We felt passionate about giving back especially since Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday, April 7. We encourage people to contribute directly to communityfoodbank.org this Tuesday to make a difference. Even a small donation goes a long way.”
Arizona Gives Day is sponsored by Arizona Gives, a program run by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum. Since its inception in 2013, the event has provided more than $17 million in fundraising for nonprofits across the state.
More information can be found online at azgives.org.
The food bank is considered an essential business and continues to operate during Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
The facility has shifted its operations considering the circumstances and has shifted to drive-thru distribution at its main warehouse on West Country Club Road in order to minimize personal contact, according to public relations and marketing specialist Norma Cable.
Cable added that nearly 60 members of the Arizona National Guard are working to help package and distribute emergency food.
The best way to support the food bank is by donating online at communityfoodbank.org.
