Tucson’s Angry Crab Shack franchise rang in the new year under new ownership after longtime employees Matthew Prentice and Josh Arnold took over operations.
The restaurant, located at 1365 W. Grant Road, will host a re-opening party next Friday, Jan. 10.
“As veterans of the foodservice industry, Matt and I are committed to delivering fresh high-quality seafood, outstanding service and everything beyond,” Arnold said in a release announcing the ownership change. “The most important task for us right now is getting back to our true roots by embracing the vibrant, energetic brand and our core concept at this location.”
Prentice and Arnold started working at one of Angry Crab Shack’s locations in 2015 as servers and eventually worked their way up to franchise owners. Together, they are owners of the Angry Crab Shack in Surprise and now Tucson, which opened in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.