Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 104F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.