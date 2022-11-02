The city of Tucson is asking applications from nonprofit partners for its homeless work program.
Applications are due November 15.
The Tucson Homeless Work Program provides day labor/temporary employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. It simultaneously addresses municipal clean-up needs.
The program is administered by the city of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department, Environmental and General Services Department, and not-for-profit organizations.
The Tucson Homeless Work Program supports pathways out of homelessness through work, community cooperation, and navigation of existing services. The program primarily serves individuals for whom more structured employment-based services such as traditional job training programs and/or longer-term employment programs may be out of reach and provides the support they need to prepare for these types of opportunities and/or direct employment.
The city of Tucson has received short-term supplemental funding from the Arizona Department of Housing to temporarily expand the Tucson Homeless Work Program through June 30, 2023. The request for proposal invites bids from not-for-profit organizations with capacity to support work crews of seven to 10 people experiencing homelessness through the program.
Selected offerors will work closely with city officials. The clean-up jobs generally consist of areas used as encampments and/or where non-hazardous trash has accumulated.
The city of Tucson anticipates awarding up to $837,611 to support four or more homeless work crews through June 30, 2023. Nonprofit applicants may apply for funding to support one to four work crews.
For more information, email austin.puca@tucsonaz.gov.
