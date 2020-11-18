YMCA Day of Gratitude. This Friday morning, the Northwest YMCA is hosting an outdoors “gratitude gathering,” where you can enjoy some coffee and donuts, and meet fellow community members. And it wouldn’t be an event at YMCA without a little exercise: They’re also hosting a Zumba class (outdoors) that is surely to help you burn some calories and boost your mood as we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road. 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.
Firehouse Artisan’s Market. Would it really be the holiday season in Tucson without an array of artisan markets where you could get your gift shopping done? This one has watercolor art, jewelry, paintings, hand-sewn goods, masks, locally made jam and plenty more. Be sure to grab an infused craft lemonade while you’re shopping so you can power through the festivities. While festivity is a close second, safety is definitely first at this event, so masks are required, booths are socially distanced and capacity is limited. They even have some safe kids activities sponsored by Iskashita’s GAP program. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Tucson’s Historic Firehouse, 1030 N. Fourth Ave.
Say it! Sing it! Play it! In Cherokee. Valley of the Moon Tucson often hosts fun singalong events for kids. But this event is extra special because it gives participants a chance to help, in some small way, keep an endangered language alive. At this event with Chris Griffith, enrolled tribal member of the Cherokee Nation, and Z Puppets’ collaborator Shari Aronson, kids will sing along to songs in Cherokee! Learn how to count to three, say “hello” and “thank you” and make the basic sounds of the language along with your little one, if you’d like. Recommended for ages 3 and up. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Valley of the Moon Tucson. $25 per family, $10 per individual, 50 percent off for tribal members.
