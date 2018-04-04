All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: Ladies Auxiliary meets on Sunday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. AMVETS Riders meets Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. The Post meets on the first Sunday of the month at 10 a.m., and the Sons of AMVETS meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The official day to fly the flag in April was Easter, Sunday, April 1.
April dates of interest: Sunday, April 1: Easter and April Fools’ Day. Monday, April 2: 18th anniversary of the Osprey accident in Marana. Friday, April 6: 101st anniversary of the United State’s entry into World War I. Wednesday, April 11: 27th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War cease fire. Saturday, April 14: 153rd anniversary of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Tuesday, April 17: Last day to file 2017 tax returns. Thursday, April 19: Patriots’ Day and the 243rd anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Monday, April 23: 21st anniversary of the establishment of AMVETS Post 770.
The Sons of AMVETS will be serving breakfast on the third and fourth Sundays of the month starting at 9 a.m. Bingo is every Monday and Wednesday (except for major holidays) from 3 to 5 p.m. Karaoke is every Wednesday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The Color Guard chili lunches are on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Queen Of Hearts Raffles will be on going every Saturday in April from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a band on Friday, April 13, starting at 8:30 pm.
The AMVETS Riders will be having dinners on April 21 and 28, both Saturdays. The meals will start at 4 p.m.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the post for special events/meals.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of AMVETS.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.