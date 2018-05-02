Local social services agency Interfaith Community Services announced the opening of a new office and volunteer outpost at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, located at 101 W. Irvington Road. The new office will open Wednesday, May 9.
Interfaith Community Services, often called ICS, has helped people in need achieve stable healthy and independent lives since 1985. ICS offers support by connecting more than 850 volunteers, over 100 diverse faith community partners and donors with Pima County’s most vulnerable residents. The agency provides a host of support programs, includng food banks, rent/utility assistance, case management, financial literacy and job search help, as well as programs to enable frail and aging adults to live with independence at home with transportation and mobile meals. ICS also offers a broad range of community-based health education and outreach programs to support wellbeing.
The new office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is designed to widen access to ICS services and expand volunteer opportunities for neighbors on Tucson’s south side. Services offered will include a Mobile Food Pantry program provided in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, help with basic needs (such as rent and utilities) for those in financial crisis and goal setting for achieving self-sufficiency, plus transportation and other non-medical support for aging and convalescing adults transitioning home from the hospital. The El Pueblo Center office compliments existing ICS offices on Tucson’s northwest and eastside. As with other ICS office locations, services on the south side are offered by appointment only by calling 297-6049.
“This new office will enable Interfaith Community Services to better assist neighbors in need on Tucson’s southside,” said ICS CEO Daniel Stoltzfus. “We look forward to building new relationships in the El Pueblo community, while making it easier to connect with ICS services and volunteering.”
ICS joins other human service and local nonprofit groups at the El Pueblo Center, including the Department of Emergency Services, Emerge! Center, El Rio Community Center, Clinica Amistad and El Pueblo Community Library.
The ICS southside office is made possible, in part, through a Senior Corps RSVP grant from the Corporation for National and Community Services to support ICS volunteer services. As part of the RSVP grant and with the new office location, ICS needs Spanish-speaking volunteers ages 55-plus, particularly those available to drive seniors to doctor’s appointments and other essential errands. Volunteer training is provided, as is mileage reimbursement for volunteer drivers. Those interested in volunteering should call Lauryn Valladarez, ICS Community Outreach Coordinator, at 526-9288.
ICS will welcome the community at its open house event, “Nieve de Mayo: Breaking the Ice” from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 9 to celebrate the new south side office. Guests can enjoy raspados, take tours and learn about ICS and volunteer opportunities. They can also connect with and learn about other agencies housed at the El Pueblo Center. A ribbon cutting with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will take place at 2 pm and KXEW-AM radio’s Melissa Santa Cruz will broadcast live from the event.
