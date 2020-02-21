Located just east of Interstate 10 along West Cortaro Farms Road, Carondelet Marana Hospital will open its doors on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. The “neighborhood” hospital houses eight inpatient beds, 24-hour emergency care and space for surgical procedures with around-the-clock general surgery, hospitalist and emergency physician coverage.
The new hospital is located at 5620 W. Cortaro Farms Road. A community dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by Carondelet on Jan. 22.
“We are anxious to begin providing care for our neighbors and friends,” said hospital administrative director Kate Schneider. “This is an exciting opportunity for Carondelet Health Network to introduce this new model of care in Marana.”
The facility created approximately 40 full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs, according to Schneider.
“This is a new model for bringing healthcare closer to the communities we serve,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Frank Molinaro. “This is a beautiful facility and I am proud of our team for working hard to serve Tucson’s growing communities. We look forward to opening day and caring for patients very soon.”
