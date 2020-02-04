"Hello! I'm Athena! I was adopted from HSSA several months back but was recently returned because my owners couldn't care for me anymore. I'm a little sad, but the awesome people here at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona have assured me that I am a VERY good girl who is going to find a new family soon! I'm 3 years old and very smart, affectionate, and sweet. I would love for you to come meet me!"
Meet Athena at 635 W. Roger Rd or give us a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.