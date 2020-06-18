Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 43,000 as of Thursday, June 18, after the state reported 2,519 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 4,682 of the state's 43,443 confirmed cases.

Bighorn Fire The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres since June 5.

The Bighorn Fire made a large run Wednesday night, burning more than 10,000 additional acres throughout the western flanks of Mount Lemmon and the Catalina Mountains. The fire had burned an estimated 31,000 acres and is 40 percent contained, according to a morning press briefing.

As the Bighorn Fire continues to burn across the Santa Catalina Mountains, residents in two new areas have been warned to evacuate.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will meet Friday to vote on whether to mandate masks when people go out in public to slow the rising spread of COVID-19. After Gov. Doug Ducey announced this afternoon that he would give local jurisdictions the power to mandate masks, Board Chairman Ramon Valadez called for the 3 p.m. meeting.

Regina Romero on Masks Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a proclamation requiring masks in public.

Mayor Regina Romero issued a proclamation Thursday requiring face masks to be worn in public settings by all Tucsonans age 2 and older when physical distancing is difficult. Violators could potentially face a civil infraction.

Three months ago, Gov. Doug Ducey signed Executive Order 2020-14 which intended to halt residential evictions due to hardships related to COVID-19. But the rules are not being uniformly enforced across Pima County, according to a June 15 memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who recommended that the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Arizona Office of the Courts investigate some questionable actions in recent evictions. He suggested the Constables Ethics and Training Board become involved as well.

The Small Business Administration and the Department of the Treasury are making it easier for business owners to apply for Paycheck Protection Program's loan forgiveness by culling down the application process.

DACA Arizona DREAMers at a rally in front of the Arizona Capitol.

Today the United States Supreme Court handed down a 5-4 decision that blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program. DACA allows undocumented young adults who came to the United States as children to apply for protection from deportation on a renewable two-year basis. It also gives them the ability to work legally in the U.S. and gain access to health insurance and driver’s licenses. The program was initiated by the Obama administration in 2012.