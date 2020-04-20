Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis apprehended a 16-year-old with half a pound of methamphetamine taped to his rear end on Saturday, April 18, the agency announced in a series of highlights from what it considered a “busy weekend.”
The teenager (whose nationality was not released) was carrying $500 worth of the drug, the department said in a Monday release.
Last Friday morning, officers at the same port also discovered 20 packages of methamphetamine in the front bumper of a Chevy sedan driven by a 21-year-old Mexican national. The find totaled 47 pounds, or an estimated $47,000.
Later in the day, officers discovered two packages of fentanyl pills hidden in the pants of a 27-year-old U.S. citizen attempting to enter the country. His apprehension came after a positive alert by a K9 officer in the pedestrian lane. The pills are worth roughly $2,500, the department reported.
Officers also discovered more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine in the Jeep of a 17-year-old Mexican national attempting to enter the country. A K9 officer also made the discovery, worth an estimated $40,000.
On Sunday, officers also discovered roughly $3,000 worth of fentanyl in a woman’s bra, clothing and groin area.
At the Port of Nogales, officers discovered $52,000 worth of methamphetamine in a Lincoln SUV driven by a 42-year-old man attempting to enter the country Sunday. Officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection, and a K9 officer made an alert. That same night, an officer stopped a 28-year-old woman entering the country through the pedestrian crossing. A search led to the discovery of $5,800 worth of fentanyl concealed in her groin.
According to CBP, officers seized the drugs and vehicles, while the subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
