Escape the summer heat (and quarantine) with the rocking sound of live music, happening every week at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. Dance with your friends, enjoy some tunes, and snack on the region’s best pizza.
Tickets are selling fast, but still available for this week’s shows: Bluegrass Night with The Sonoran Dogs, Funky Grooves with OnesAll Band, and Blues Night with The Porch Rockers.
"We have decided to keep the Outdoor shows going at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley all summer long,” said Music Hall General Manager Heather Stricker. “The response to the fun and safe atmosphere has been amazing.”
Playing Tuesday, June 16, The Sonoran Dogs formed in 2011. Since then, they’ve toured across the Southwestern United States, and even as far as Melbourne, Australia. According to the group’s bio, The "Dogs" are made up of seasoned veterans “who have come together to enjoy bluegrass music and friendship, oftentimes adding one or more ‘strays’ on fiddle, dobro, and even accordion.”
The group’s expertise is on display no matter what they play, which includes improvising and original songs spanning traditional and contemporary music as well as an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, Celtic, and Newgrass.
The following day, Wednesday, June 17, OnesAll Band takes the stage. The group is composed of Kathi McKay, Jordan and John Stafford, Kent Baker, and Abel Salgado. Jordan started the group when he was 17, and the band is considered “a true labor of love.”
When they play, expect hits from Average White Band, Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson Heart, and more.
The Porch Rockers close out this week’s lineup with a show on Thursday, June 18. The group includes several members of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame and the Bad News Blues Band, as well as singer/harmonica player from Austin, Texas.
“We are excited to bring some new shows to this series,” Stricker said. “We wanted to make sure to provide more genres for our music lovers here, so we have included a bluegrass night, a blues night, of course more rock and roll, and even a few tribute concerts! It is safe to say, we have a special concert for everybody in Tucson coming in the next two weeks!"
With safety in mind, the music hall sections off over 100 spaces of the parking lot, brings in a portable stage and uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make. Attendees can sit in truck beds or in chairs they bring, or in their vehicle and listen to the radio transmitter. All shows begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the Gaslight Music Hall’s drive-in concert shows cost $30 per vehicle. A pizza service is available for an additional fee. Season passes and gift cards will not be accepted. All sales are final. There will be one public restroom available in the music hall for emergencies only.
If the event is rained out, ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled time.
For more information and to buy tickets, go online to gaslightmusichall.com. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, in Oro Valley.
