All Souls Procession. For 2020, as with most other major festivities in Tucson, the All Souls Procession will take place virtually. Instead of a massive community parade winding through western Tucson, the All Souls Procession will be a live stream ceremony, featuring costumed dancers, honoring the names of the dead, and a concert by Tucson-based electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The All Souls "Mausoleum" is currently open to the public, where you can drop off burnable items to be placed in the communal Urn, which will be ignited during the Ceremony. The Mausoleum is at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento. The livestream takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. www.allsoulsprocession.org
El Sueño. The Etherton Gallery’s latest exhibition, on display through January, features the work of photographers Tom Kiefer and Alejandro Cartagena, as well as a selection of Mexican Folk Retablos. Tom Kiefer, who works part-time as a janitor at a U.S. border processing station, gathers personal items left behind by migrants—ranging from combs to condoms to rosaries to wallets—and photographs them for his ongoing series, El Sueño Americano. Alejandro Cartagena recovers family photos from landfills outside Mexico City, then removes or rearranges the most crucial parts, like faces, with a blade. Cartagena calls it a reflection of how, in Latin America’s social and political crises, “we have become no one.” Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave.
La Calavera Catrina. The Tucson Botanical Gardens has opened a Dia de los Muertos-themed exhibit after COVID-19 forced them to close their doors in March. “La Calavera Catrina’’ decorates midtown with nine-foot-tall depictions of Mexican cultural figures as joyful skeletal sculptures. The works are created by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero. Visitors need to plan ahead to experience the exhibit because the gardens have moved to a reservation system as a COVID-19 precaution. Guests select the number of tickets and a two hour block of visiting time during the day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gardens will also be opening during evening hours Thursday through Sunday in hour and a half time slots from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 2150 North Alvernon Way.
