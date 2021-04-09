Paving work will affect traffic on Kinney Road next week.
The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, to Friday, April 16, from Bopp Road to Sarasota Boulevard.
The north side of Kinney will be paved first, then the south side.
Due to the conditions of the work zone travelers should anticipate lengthy delays. Flaggers and Sheriff’s Deputies will be on site directing traffic through the work zone. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid the area during this work.
Those traveling through the work zone are being asked to please slow down and approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Watch for heavy equipment and construction personnel working throughout the length of the project.
In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.