A new Harkins Theatre will be coming to the Tucson Mall, located at Oracle and Wetmore Roads, in the near future.
On Jan. 30, Harkins announced plans to build its third theater in Tucson and 37th location overall.
“We are proud to be a local Arizona company and love it when we have the opportunity to bring a new theatre to our home state,” wrote Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres, in a press release. “The Tucson Mall theatre will include our latest and greatest amenities and programs that we are excited to share with our friends in Tucson.”
The new theater will be a 14-screen luxury cinema featuring some of Harkins most beloved and advanced features.
It will include the CINÉ1® XL auditorium, made up of the largest screen in the state, ultimate lounger seats, 3D object-based sound across 150 plus speakers and gold drapes.
Some of the other highlights of the new theater include reserved seating, state-of-the-art projectors, in-lobby bar with wine and beer, gourmet concessions and mobile ticketing.
Groundbreaking and grand opening dates will be announced soon.
