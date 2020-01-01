The AMVETS Post 770 is now offering the services of a Veterans Benefits Services Officer, who will be available at the post, 3015 S. Kinney Road, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 883-6304. You do not have to be a member of the post to utilize the service.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of, and come into the post during normal office hours (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to acquire or renew a membership.
As for regular post business, all meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post: The post meets on the first Sunday of the month (Jan. 5) at 10 a.m.; The Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Sunday of the month (Jan. 12) at 9:30 a.m.; Sons of AMVETS meets the Monday following the post meeting (Jan. 6) and the riders meet the first Thursday of the month (Jan. 2) at 6 p.m.
AMVETS Post 770 is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activates or call the Post at 883-6304.
In addition to the post’s usual activities, there will be card games on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a band Friday, Jan. 10 starting at 8 p.m. There will be a club board of trustees dinner Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.
The official days to fly the flag this month are Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Other January dates of interest including the 29th anniversary of the start of Desert Storm on Friday, Jan. 17; the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Bulge on Saturday, Jan. 25; the 47th anniversary of the Vietnam Cease Fire on Monday, Jan. 27; and the 52nd anniversary of the Tet Offensive on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
