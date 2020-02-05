If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 520-883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary, or the Sons Of AMVETS. Come to the Post during normal office hours Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to get or renew a membership.
The Post is now offering the services of a Veterans Benefits Service Officer. The Veterans Benefits Service Officer will be available at AMVETS Post 770 Post Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must call to make an appointment. Call Kim at (520) 883-6304. You do not have to be a member of Post 770.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday-Saturday. On Sundays, when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy Hour is Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no Happy Hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events/meals.
Check the Post’s website (www.amvetspost0770.org) for weekday drink specials.
Services available at the Post during office hours: new and renewed memberships, purchase/reactivate door access cards, notary services (free to Post 770 members, $2 fee for non-770 vets), schedule service officer appointments, faxing, etc.
In addition to the usual activities at the Post, you’ll find card games on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Auxiliary will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. There will be a band at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. There will be a Club Board of Trustees dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activities or call the Post at 520-883-6304.
Official Days To Fly The Flag in February: Wednesday, Feb. 12 (Lincoln’s Birthday); Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day); Saturday, Feb. 22 (Washington’s Birthday)
Other February Dates Of Interest: Sunday, Feb. 9: Ladies Auxiliary at 9:30 a.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15: 122nd anniversary of the sinking of the Maine; Sunday, Feb. 23: 75th anniversary of the flag raising at Iwo Jima; Friday, Feb. 28: 29th anniversary of the end of the Operation Desert Storm.
For more information on AMVETS Post 770, call Valerie H. Davis at 908-0774
