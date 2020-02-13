The intersection of North La Cañada and West Naranja drives will switch to protected left turns next week. Once the traffic signals have been adjusted, left turns will only be allowed when the left turn arrow is green.
The Town of Oro Valley’s Public Works Department will handle the work, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 and will wrap up Thursday, Feb. 20. During the traffic signal adjustment there will be two days of lane restrictions (Feb. 19 and 20) on La Cañada at the intersection between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic on Naranja Drive will not be affected.
On Tuesday, town personnel will set up off the roadway on the northwest and southeast corners of the intersection and prepare for signal adjustment. On Wednesday, there will be lane closures both north and southbound, and the northbound left turn lane will close.
