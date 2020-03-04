CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which is commonly performed when someone goes into cardiopulmonary arrest. CPR does not have to be performed by a medical professional. Anyone can learn CPR so that they can use it in a situation where a medical professional has not yet arrived on the scene.
Cardiopulmonary arrest basically means that both your heart and your lungs are not working, preventing you from breathing on your own. Things like a stroke, heart attack, near drowning or choking can all lead to cardiopulmonary arrest. If someone goes without oxygen for six minutes, brain cells begin to die quickly. CPR can help save lives.
CPR is a lifesaving, first aid method that is used to keep air flowing in and out of someone's lungs and to keep blood flowing through the body. CPR is usually performed while professional medical help is on the way. Anyone can learn how to do CPR by taking CPR courses.
Studies have been done in various communities showing that early CPR has been beneficial for victims in an emergency situation. It has been discovered that rapid defibrillation and early CPR, when combined with early advanced medical help, can end in good long-term survival rates. CPR statistics generally show that early CPR can be an important factor in saving someone's life. It has been shown that CPR can prolong life while advanced care is on its way.
Sometimes it has been said that CPR actually doubles the victim's chance of survival from cardiac arrest. And when considering that 75 percent of those cardiac arrests occur in people's homes, knowing CPR is really essential. It has also been noted that if CPR is administered within four minutes of the victim's collapse and if defibrillation is done within 10 minutes, the victim now has a 40 percent chance of survival.
By itself, CPR cannot save most cardiac arrest victims. Combined with advanced medical care, soon after CPR is started, survival rates improve. CPR is most commonly performed after someone has suffered cardiac arrest. Knowing these statistics, looking into a CPR group training course is your next step.
Drexel Heights Fire District offers monthly CPR, AED and First Aid trainings that are American Heart Association classes. Typically, they will be held on first Saturday of each month. The length of the classes is about five hours. Fees are $42 or $27 if you live inside district boundaries. These classes are held in our Training Classroom at 5030 S. Camino Verde. Details are available online at DrexelFire.org but to register for these classes, participants will need to come by our administration offices at the same location.
The Drexel Heights Fire District Board meets on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in the training classroom next to Station # 1, located at 5030 S. Camino Verde. The public is encouraged to attend.
Tracy Koslowski is the Drexel Heights Fire District Public Education and Information Manager.
