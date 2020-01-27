“Hi, I’m Cyclops and I bet you can guess why they named me that! I’m only 10 months old and can be a bit shy at first, but I love being pet, brushed, and having my head scratched. I like to play with my toys, and really want a nice, comfy, warm bed to relax on! You can meet me at HSSA’s Main Campus at 635 W Roger Rd. Or give our adoptions counselors a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information."
