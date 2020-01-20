“Hey there! I’m Max! Are you my new best friend? I’m looking for a special person who I can give all of my love and loyalty to. I’m 3 years old, and incredibly clever! The staff here at HSSA have taught me lots of tricks, and I’m still eager to learn more! I have lots of energy and would prefer to be your only dog.”
Meet Max at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd or give our adoptions counselors a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.
