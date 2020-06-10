More Arizona residents who want a COVID-19 antibody test may do so after the University of Arizona and the state announced expanded testing eligibility.
Hospital employees, healthcare professionals licensed by the boards of naturopathy, homeopathy, podiatry, chiropractic examiners, optometry and nine other health care categories are all eligible, as well as corrections officers and child safety workers employed by the state.
The university also announced a new testing site in Nogales, Arizona.
According to UA, the roughly 6,000 blood samples analyzed during the first phase of testing in Pima County resulted in no false positives. The tests measure the amount of antibodies in a person’s blood.
Registration for the test is available at this website, where participants also can find a list of all the groups eligible for testing.
