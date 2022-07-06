Westward Look Concert Series. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) continues its live music concert series at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Call to make a table reservation at the resort’s Lookout Bar and Grill patio to enjoy music by Noethen But Jazz along with food and drink specials during and after the show. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees outdoors to ensure social distancing. The concert series between SAACA and the Westward Look seeks to showcase the arts while supporting local musicians. To make a reservation call (520) 297-1151 ext. 474 or visit opentable.com. The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa is located at, 245 E. Ina Road. For more information about events sponsored by SAACA, visit saaca.org.
Chillin’ at the Chul. Come on down to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens & Galleries’ summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul, on Friday July 8, or Saturday, July 9. The botanical gardens are offering visitors a chance to cool down in the grounds after-hours and free of admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music by Local DJ Humbleianess on Friday or guitarist Derdog on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot-dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3, in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley, which will be offering entertainment for children on Saturday nights. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. For more information visit, tohonochul.org.
The Oro Valley Farmers Market. Come to the Oro Valley Farmers Market at the historic Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, July 9, to support your local farmers, ranches and small food purveyors offering their seasonal produce, farm-fresh eggs, meats and other goods. Operating every Saturday, year round, the farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendance is free, but money is required for shopping. Steam Pump Ranch is located at 10901 N. Oracle Road. For more information about the Oro Valley Farmer’s Market or other Heirloom Farmers Markets visit, heirloomfm.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.