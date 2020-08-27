ICYMI, here's what happened today.
- The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases topped 200,000 as of Thursday, Aug. 27, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Lezmond Mitchell on Wednesday became the first Native American in modern history to be executed by the federal government over the objections of a tribal government for a crime committed between Native Americans on tribal land.
- New York is allowing residents from five states—including Arizona— to visit the Tri-State region without needing to quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
- The University of Arizona's Center for Innovation announced today that biotechnology company Nanomoneo has selected Tucson for its new research operation.
