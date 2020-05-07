Trico Electric Cooperative customers facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic can now look to the power company for assistance in paying their bill after the creation of the COVID-19 Assistance Program.
“As a non-profit, member-owned utility, putting our members first is a guiding principle that has never been more important than it is now,” said Trico CEO and General Manager Vincent Nitido. “We will continue to support our membership and the communities we serve throughout this crisis.”
Individuals and small businesses can apply for bill assistance online at this website.
Trico has already assisted several local nonprofits and charitable organizations in the region, including United Way of Tucson, Southern Arizona’s COVID-19 Fund, Interfaith Community Services, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Marana Health Care.
According to the company, Trico has also pledged $200,000 to Wildfire, an Arizona nonprofit working through local agencies to provide aid to low income individuals. For more information you can also call 744-2944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.