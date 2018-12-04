All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The Post meets on the first Sunday of every month (Dec. 2) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary meet on the second Sunday of the month (Dec. 9) at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS meet the Monday following the Post’s monthly meeting (Dec. 3) at 6 p.m. The Riders meet the first Thursday of the month (Dec. 6) at 6 p.m.
Official days to fly the flag in December are Friday, Dec. 7 for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (flags at half-staff until sunset); and Tuesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day.
Other days of interest this month are the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Friday, Dec. 7; the 74th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge on Sunday, Dec. 16; and the 242nd anniversary of the crossing of the Delaware River by George Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 25.
Attention Post members, there will be a band playing on Friday, Dec. 14, so make sure to put on your dancing shoes. There will be bar bingo on Sunday, Dec. 16 starting at 5 p.m., though there will not be any bingo on Monday, Dec. 24.
The Post will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, the Post will re-open at 4 p.m. There will be a New Year’s Eve Party on Monday, Dec. 31, with steak dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and a party with a band playing at 8 p.m.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals.
Because so few Korean War veterans applied to Southern Arizona Honor Flight, they are now opening up Honor Flights to Vietnam era veterans. Fill out an application on Southern Arizona Honor Flight’s website, download an application for the AMVETS Post 770 website, or pick up an application at the Post.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of AMVETS.
All activates at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activities or call.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.