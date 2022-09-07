By & by quilt shop isn’t the stereotypical store.
It has a lot of the familiar stuff: bolts of cotton fabric lining the walls; fat quarters, quilt kits and patterns; and a green self-healing mat and rotary cutter.
One look at the fabric and patterns, however, and you know by & by is a shop for a new generation of quilters.
“You can call me hipster,” owner Bailey Stout said, when someone suggested the appellation. “No one ever has before but I approve.”
There’s the Quilt Basket on Tanque Verde, the Quilter’s Market on Speedway and Cactus Quilt on Oracle. Now, located in a cute little building — only 900 square feet, so don’t expect loads of selection — at 2569 E. Fort Lowell, by & by is the latest addition to Tucson’s vibrant quilting community.
Stout opened the shop in April of this year but has been in the quilt shop business since 2020, going live online during the pandemic lockdown. It’s something she had been thinking about for some time, but going into business for yourself is not the way to a fat bank account, she said. Still, she was not stepping into unfamiliar territory.
“I grew up in retail,” said Stout, who also offers items online. “My dad had a department store and we lived above the store, and it was kind of my life.”
Although she had always wanted to own her own store, Stout studied education in college, making international higher education her career. Then the pandemic hit, which “changed the landscape of my field,” she said. “No one was traveling here or anywhere else. The field was bleak.”
She made her own escape route, she said.
“Being able to do it from home is perfect because no one can go anywhere,” Stout said. “I can sell from my own home.”
It wasn’t such a big leap to opening her brick-and-mortar store. The problem, though, is cost. It is just so much more expensive because of the overhead. Stout raised the capital by vending at local and Phoenix quilt shows. She not only raised the funds, she learned that although there are already three quilt shops here, there’s also a place for her brand of quilt making.
“The response was just overwhelming,” she said. “It was very clear that there was a need for another quilt shop in town.”
The shop really only carries fabric and patterns; do not look for notions here. Thread could make an appearance next year, Stout said, provided she can find a brand not already available in Tucson and provided the shop grows enough to support it.
It’s really the type of fabric that distinguishes by & by from the other shops. The fabrics are, well, quirky. Take, for example, the small bananas or typewriter prints. Sure, there are solids: not the easily available Kona but a brand called Art Gallery. They are housed against one wall in three wide, tall shelves and come in a crayon box full of colors. When considering Stout’s selection, think bright, saturated colors and fun prints.
“I spent my paycheck at the other quilt shops in town so I had a good sense of what they offer, and I knew there would be some overlap, but I was trying to provide something that was different,” Stout said, “and I think I have curated that. I describe it as modern.”
Here is how one customer, Beth Sellers, described what’s different about a modern quilter (as opposed to a traditional quilter).
“A modern quilter is someone who is doing old-fashioned quilting but you’re also putting a twist on it,” she said.
There are also a few flannels and lots of fabric packs — mostly fat quarters and half yards of fabric lines Stout would like to carry but cannot yet afford.
There are also classes. September’s calendar features a two-session ice-dyeing workshop. Don’t know what that is? No one else does either, but it creates a kind of multicolored, swirl-y pattern on fabric.
The Tucson Modern Quilt Guild members shop at by & by. Sellers stops here first for fabric.
“I’m a modern quilter so I really like the stuff Bailey picks out,” Sellers said.
By & by Quilt Shop
2569 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson
520-833-4885
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday;
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
