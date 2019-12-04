The AMVETS Post 770 enjoyed a Thanksgiving surrounded by friends and family, and hope you did the same.
Wreaths Across America takes place this month, and we urge everyone to participate. The goal of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony is to place a wreath on the grave of every American veteran. Last year, more than 1,800,000 wreaths were donated by individuals and corporate sponsors, and over 1,640 volunteers participated in placing the wreaths.
This year’s ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the following cemeteries in the Tucson area: Evergreen Cemetery, East Lawn Cemetery, South Lawn Cemetery, Holy Hope Cemetery, Veterans’ Cemetery in Marana and the Veterans’ Cemetery in Sierra Vista.
Consider donating a wreath and/or volunteering to place a wreath. An individual donation is $15 for one wreath. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
As for regular post business, all meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road. The post met on the first Sunday of the month (Dec. 1) at 9:30 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary will meet Sunday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS met Monday, Dec. 2. The Riders meet Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
AMVETS Post 770 is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activates or call the Post at 883-6304. The Club will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will not open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.
In addition to the usual activities, the Club Board of Trustees will host a dinner on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. The post will also offer card games on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 21, and a New Year’s Eve Party with a steak dinner at 4 p.m. The party starts at 8 p.m.
Officials days to fly the flag in December or Saturday, Dec. 7 for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Other dates of interest include the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge on Monday, Dec. 16; and the 243rd anniversary of Washington crossing the Delaware River on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
