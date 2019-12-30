“I am a beautiful 1-year-old girl who will do best in quiet home. I am very shy at first and will enjoy having a safe place to hide. If you give me enough time to get comfortable I will come out and seek ear scratches,” Belinda (872015). Would you like to learn more about Belinda? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit her at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
