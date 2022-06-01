Oro Valley Police are warning about two recent incidents of Stranger Danger and advised parents to talk to their children about ways to stay safe if they are approached by unknown people.
OVPD received two reports of suspicious male figures approaching young children in the last week. The most recent report states two 7-year-old boys were approached by a white male and his dog while riding their bikes. The individual asked the boys to go home with him. The boys refused and he left the area.
The boys described the man as a white and possibly in his 70s, 5’10’’, about 160 lbs with white hair. The suspect’s dog is thought to be a medium-sized white and brown fluffy dog, according to OVPD.
The police are unsure if the two incidents within the past week are related but they ask the community to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity. The OVPD Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating both incidents.
Parents can find resources online to teach children ways to be safe, including safety4kids.com. This website has interactive slides on every topic of child safety, like how to play outside or how to find a ‘safe zone’ if someone makes them feel uncomfortable in public.
