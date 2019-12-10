The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is returning to Tucson in 2021, hosted by the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The air show, featuring the famous United States Air Force Thunderbirds, will take place April 24 and 25, 2021. The Thunderbirds most recently flew in Tucson at a March 2019 demonstration at D-M, drawing more than 150,000 spectators.
The Thunderbirds fly six F-16 Fighting Flacons in formations as close as 18 inches of separation. Additional performers at the air show will be announced next year.
Admission to Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona is free, though there are several premium seating areas. Tickets to those areas, including the exclusive “Thunderbolt Club,” will be available for purchase beginning March 2020.
