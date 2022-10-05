The Major League Baseball season comes to an end today (Oct. 5). It usually ends in late September, but they had to go longer this time because there was a strike/lockout back in March.
The two sides — the owners and the players — dug in their heels and both sides were making noises about dragging things out to the bitter end. But then they looked up and realized that nobody cared, one way or the other, so they decided to settle and squeeze in a full season, complete with doubleheaders and games into early October.
One thing they agreed on was expanding the playoffs. Now, in each league, there are three wild-card teams to go along with the division champions. This will undoubtedly lead to more baseball.
The two division winners with the best record will get a bye into the second round of the playoffs. The division winner with the third-best record gets dumped down into the first round with the wild-card teams and faces early and ignominious elimination.
That’s still better than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who made great strides from last season and lifted themselves up to the bottom rung of mediocrity. The members of the Diamondbacks will have to endure the four-hour-long playoff games on television, just like the rest of us.
That third division winner and the wild card team with the best record get to host the first round best-of-three series. All home games, no time-consuming travel back and forth. They got that part right.
The winners of those initial series will move on to face the teams that got the byes. Those division series will be best-of-five tussles in a 2-2-1 split.
Sometime before Halloween, we will finally get to the league championship series. Those series (and the World Series) will be the tradition best-of-seven in the 2-3-2 format. Even if there are no weather postponements, the World Series will spill into November. And the later it goes, the more likely it is to be at the mercy of the weather. Two of the four teams that have the best odds of making the World Series are the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. They might be playing for the championship on Thanksgiving.
Another (bad) thing about the rushed agreement that led to the expanded playoffs is that there won’t be any one-game tie-breakers. That playoff spot won’t be determined on the field. Major League Baseball has come up with an arcane set of rules for breaking ties. I think they’re getting chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen to explain them to us. It’s too bad; those single games for all the marbles used to be as close as MLB would come to being exciting.
At press time, 11 of the 12 spots in the playoffs were sewn up. (There was still a chance that Milwaukee could overtake Philadelphia for the final wild-card spot in the National League.) The wild-card teams all hope to get hot at the right time and pull off a miracle — but you know, they won’t.
Take the Seattle Mariners, for example. They were limping along, playing so-so baseball, and then suddenly, they went on a 14-game winning streak. It lifted them out of the cellar and put them in position for a wild card spot at the end of the season. The thing is (on Sept. 28) their record is 83-70. That means that, except for that glorious and inexplicable winning streak in the middle of the year, the Mariners have been a sub-.500 team for the other 5 1/2 months of the season. They’re not catching fire.
The Blue Jays play in Canada and the Rays play in Florida. Neither has any chance. San Diego’s best player got busted for using Barry Bonds’ leftover “cream” and got suspended for half-a-season. Karma will not allow them to win.
Whichever of the two teams fighting for that last spot — Philadelphia and Milwaukee — emerges victorious will be totally drained from that stretch-run battle that they will be toast.
Nobody wants Houston to win because they cheated their way to a World Series; they will forever be cheaters. It would hurt Diamondback fans to see St, Louis in the series. Paul Goldschmidt might win the MVP this year and the cheapskate D-backs gave him away for a guy with a bad arm and a bag of peanuts to be named later. I personally don’t want Atlanta to win because they’re in a state that might elect functionally illiterate Herschel Walker to the U.S. Senate just because he used to carry a football. Come on, people, aim a little bit higher.
That leaves the two New York teams, the Dodgers and Cleveland (managed by former Wildcat Terry Francona). Someday I’ll tell you why I hope it’s anybody but my once-beloved Dodgers.
