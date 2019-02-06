Each year, more than 2.8 million adults over the age of 65 in the United States are treated in the emergency department for injuries as a result of a fall, according to the CDC. That’s more than one out of every four older adults. That’s why Banner Health created a program called Senior Safety Town, which travels around the state. It is a fall prevention and safety workshop that provides interactive and engaging education tailored to the older adult community.
Banner Health’s Senior Safety Town is partnering with Drexel Heights Fire District to host the program on Monday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will be located in the DHFD’s training classroom, located at 5030 S. Camino Verde. The program is free, and no registration is required.
During the one hour workshop, Banner Health nurses will discuss potential dangers in the home and identify ways to make life easier and stay safe. Topics include fall prevention, fire safety, burn prevention, sun safety, water safety, poison prevention and medication management.
Questions can be addressed to either Tracey Fejt, RN, from Banner Health, at (480) 412-3306 or give me a call at 883-4341.
The Drexel Heights Fire District Board meets on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in the training classroom next to Station # 1, located at 5030 S. Camino Verde. The public is encouraged to attend. All meetings are handicap accessible and with 10 days written notice, arrangements can be made for the hearing impaired.
