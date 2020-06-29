Since June 1, Arizona’s poison centers have received 14 cases related to people drinking homemade liquor and hand sanitizers in hopes of getting drunk. While hand sanitizer does contain the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks (ethanol) and can reach 140 proof, it can also contain the toxic alcohol methanol if improperly made. According to Banner Health, all 14 cases resulted in an adult being hospitalized in critical condition.
According to Banner, some of the callers reported they ingested homemade hand sanitizer in hopes of receiving intoxicating effects, however, this can prove fatal.
If you or a loved one believe there has been an exposure to any poison, medication or chemical, please call the poison center immediately at (800) 222-1222.
