If you see a gila monster and a rattlesnake inside of the Park Place Mall over the weekend, walk, don’t run. It’s just the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (CFBSA) kicking off their summer fundraiser, Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger event on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Thousands of cans of food will be used to build Southwestern-themed sculptures of desert critters and cacti and even an electric vehicle charging station. The four teams, made up of local architecture and engineering firms, will have 12 hours to set up their works of art in the center court of the eastside mall. The art installation will be on display for two weeks, until Saturday, June 18, allowing the public time to select their favorite “cansculpture” and vote online for a modest donation of $1. The team and sculpture who earns the most votes will receive the “People’s Choice Award.”
Laura Vertes, a member of the AZ Wildcans team, sponsored by Swaim Associates, is looking forward to stacking 4,500 to 5,000 cans together between two large structures. This isn’t her first canstruction.
“Build day is always so much fun, getting together with your colleagues and working towards the same goal and helping the community,” Vertes said.
Through trial and error, her team will engineer an 8-foot A-Mountain backdrop and attempt an organic shape of a gila monster in less than six hours.
The Canstruction project is a building competition for local and corporate sponsors, allowing all proceeds to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The event brings awareness to the issue of food insecurity during the summer months when Tucsonans have an increased need for food assistance.
Arizona is ranked the 14th highest state with childhood hunger according to the CFBSA, including many local families who rely on school lunch programs. In the last year, there was a 31% increase of meals served from school pantries in southern Arizona, providing 551,970 meals to students.
1 in 4 children are at risk for food insecurity in the state.
CFBSA is one out of 200 member food banks of the nationwide Feeding America network. The nonprofit organization has reported an increased food insecurity among families and communities of color since the pandemic—a demographic that was already disproportionately affected by higher rates of hunger.
The Community Food Bank is always accepting donations and offers various opportunities for volunteering, contributing towards their vision of a “healthy, hunger-free community.”
Link to vote: https://donate.communityfoodbank.org/give/392115/#!/donation/checkout
