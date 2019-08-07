All meetings are held at the AMVETS Post 770, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The Post met on the first Sunday of the month (Aug. 4) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS and Riders will not meet again until Sept. 8, 2 and 5, respectively.
There are no official days to fly the flag in August, but dates of interest this month include Wednesday, Aug. 7 for Purple Heart Day; Friday, Aug. 9 for the 74th anniversary of the second atomic bomb being dropped on Nagasaki; Wednesday Aug. 14 for V-J Day and the 76th anniversary of the end of the Battle for the Aleutian Islands; Thursday, Aug. 15 of the 105th anniversary of the opening of the Panama Canal; Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the 244th anniversary of the establishment of Tucson and the 9th anniversary of the Post’s Rider’s chapter.
Karaoke is hosted Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Pool tournaments take place Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. There is a fish fry held every Friday at 5 p.m., and every Friday during the summer the Post will host Wii bowling from 7:30 to 10 p.m. A Queen of Hearts Raffle takes place every Saturday from 3:45 to 4:45 pm. In addition to the Post’s usual activities, the Sons of AMVETS will host additional dinners on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 22 in addition to Aug. 18 and 25. Bingos on Monday have been suspended due to a lack of volunteers. Anyone interested in helping out should call 883-6304.
The AMVETS Post is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activates or call the Post at 883-6304.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of. Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.