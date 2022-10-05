ARTS
Thursday, Oct. 6
The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block extends their hours and “pay-what-you-wish” admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, for “First Thursdays.” Explore the museum’s permanent collections, enjoy live music, entertainment and a Treasure Hunt led by Ami Dalal and Laila Halaby and a cash bar. Limited tickets are available, the TMA asks attendees to reserve tickets online in advance. For more information about First Thursday and other upcoming events at the TMA, visit tucsonmuseumofart.org. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 9
The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block hosts Second Sundaze: Family Day at the TMA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every second Sunday of the month, the TMA offers “pay-what-you-wish” admission all day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy family-friendly activities while engaging with art, history and regional culture. Limited tickets are available, visit the website for more information tucsonmuseumofart.org. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Avenue.
THEATER
Sunday, Oct. 9
Arizona Arts Live (UA Presents) “Sugar Skull! A Dia De Muertos Musical Adventure,” at Centennial Hall on Sunday, Oct. 9. Enjoy regional music and dance from Mexico in this family-friendly and bilingual performance that celebrates the “true meaning of Dia de Muertos.” The show starts at 4 p.m. The run time is about 65 minutes. For more information about tickets, the show or Arizona Arts Live, visit arizonaartslive.com. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 16
Broadway in Tucson presents the energetic and original musical, “SIX” at Centennial Hall starting Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 16. “From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VII take the mic.” The show runs for approximately 80 minutes with no intermission. For a full performance schedule and how to purchase tickets, visit broadwayintucson.com. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard.
LOCAL MARKETS
Sunday, Oct. 9
The fifth season of the Mercado Flea begins on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mercado District near the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin. The open-air, urban flea market will feature over 45 vendors selling vintage, antique, used and collectible goods. The Mercado Flea will be every second Sunday through May and has two stops on the streetcar. For a list of future dates, visit mercadodistrict.com, 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9
The Screening Room presents the 18th annual Tucson Film & Music Festival starting Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Enjoy music-related films with a connection to Arizona or the Southwest. To keep up with the TFMF announcements visit their Facebook page, Tucson Film & Music Festival or its website for ticket information and showings, visit eventbrite.com. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street.
Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 30
Nightfall returns to Old Tucson Studios, Thursday, Oct. 6. The spooktacular event celebrates its 30th anniversary with a plot twist, a more immersive storyline that invites the whole family to follow clues and engage with cast members to uncover multiple mysteries, allowing themselves the opportunity to determine their night’s outcome. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time, due to the park’s timed-entry approach, on nightfallaz.com. Nightfall at Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road.
Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8
Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens and Galleries hosts their autumn series, Brewin’ at the Chul, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 26. Admission is free and guests get the chance to roam the grounds after hours and imbibe from the rotating food menu that includes beers, brats and more from the Garden Bistro. Enjoy live music by local singer and guitarist Jason Kelly on Friday, or Natalie Pohanic on Saturday. The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will also present a free screening of Disney’s “Coco,” for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Performance Garden. Gates open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 7 p.m. For a full list of performers throughout the series and the menu, visit tohonochul.org. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9
The 49th annual Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival returns on Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Eat your way through Downtown Tucson and enjoy traditional and ethnic dances, live music, the craftmanship of lowrider cars, a corrido contest and more. Tucson Meet Yourself includes over 30 cultural communities. For more information about the event and its location, visit tucsonmeetyourself.org.
Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9
Pumpkin (spice) season is here, so grab the family and take a day trip down to Willcox for Apple Annie’s Orchards’ fall pumpkin celebration in October. Take a hayride or get lost in the corn maze as you enjoy the fall weather at the pumpkin patch located at The Farm on 6405 W. Williams Road. Apple Annie’s Orchard is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., no charge for admission but bring money for produce purchases and hayride tickets. For more information about seasonal produce availability or Apple Annie’s Orchard, visit appleannies.com or call 520-384-2084.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 20
The Loft Film Fest returns to the Loft Cinema in full force for its 12th year Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The festival will showcase over 45 features and short programs, guest speakers and other eclectic programming including a documentary about “The New Loft,” in celebration of the Loft’s 50th anniversary. For a full list of the lineup and ticket pricing, visit loftcinema.org. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard.
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Learn how to cook carne asada three ways with the Visit Tucson President/CEO J. Felipe Garcia on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Presented by the Flying Aprons Tucson Cooking Class at the Catalina United Methodist Church kitchen, the two-hour crash course will provide everything cooks need. The class is $75 and is limited to 16 participants. Classes are nonrefundable. To register or check out other classes, flying-aprons-tucson.myshopify.com. Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Boulevard.
KIDS
Saturday, Oct. 8
The Children’s Museum Tucson features its new Art After Dark series, Cuentacuentos, starting Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The interactive storytelling program has free admission for children and their guests. The first storyteller is Dr. Praise Zenenga, director of the UA Africana Studies Program. For more information about the many other diverse programs that the CMT offers, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Avenue.
SPORTS
Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9
The Vamos: A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Tucson at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9, during Hispanic Heritage Month. The 11th annual baseball series brings Mexican baseball teams and a performance by the popular Sonoran band La Brissa. Presale tickets are $8 for children 6 to 16 and seniors, $15 general admission and $20 for box seats. Prices will increase two days before the event. For information about game times, visit mexicanbaseballfiesta.com. Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
Saturday, Oct. 8
The Arizona Wildcats play Oregon at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. This special home game will feature Arizona Athletics’ Hispanic Heritage Night celebration in honor of the vibrant Hispanic culture and community in southern Arizona. Kick off starts at 8 p.m. Arizona Stadium, 1 N. Championship Drive. Tickets start at $5. Visit arizonawildcats.com to reserve tickets.
