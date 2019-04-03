All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The Post meets on the first Sunday of the month (April 7) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Sunday of the month (April 14) at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS meets the Monday following the post’s monthly meeting (April 8) at 6 p.m. The Riders meet the first Thursday of the month (April 4) at 6 p.m.
In addition to the post’s usual activates like bingo and karaoke, there will be a band, Whiskey River Dogs, playing Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. The Riders will host dinners on Saturday, April 20 and April 25 at 5 p.m. There will be bar bingo on Sunday, April 21, starting at 5 pm. The Sons Of will host dinners on Saturday, April 6 and Thursday, April 11, at 5 p.m.
Official days to fly the flag in April are Friday, April 19 for Patriots’ Day and the 244th anniversary of Lexington and Concord; and Sunday, April 21 for Easter.
Other Dates of interest during the month: The 102nd anniversary of the country’s entry into World War I on Saturday, April 6; the 19th anniversary of the Osprey accident at Marana Regional Airport that killed 19 Marines on Monday, April 8; the 28th anniversary of the Gulf War cease fire on Thursday, April 11; the 154th anniversary of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln on Thursday, April 11; the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of AMVETS Post 770 on Tuesday, April 22.
The annual Memorial Day Parade Service will take place Monday, May 27 in Tucson Estates. The parade begins at 8 a.m., the service begins at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day Planning Committee is looking for owners of convertibles willing to drive the Grand Marshal or other parade dignitaries. Contact Mitch Wilson at 883-6474.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals.
Korean and Vietnam era veterans: Be sure to fill out an application for Southern Arizona Honor Flight.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.