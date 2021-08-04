Next to Normal. It’s not easy to cope with a household facing crisis and mental illness (something a lot of us probably know better than ever after the last year). This musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt tells the story of what appears to be the “typical American family.” But every typical American family has its problems, and in this one, one of them is the mother’s 16-year battle with manic depression. The winner of three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal takes you into the mind and heart of each character for an unforgettable story. 7 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Aug. 20 to 22 and Aug. 27 to 29. Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre at the Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $22.50 to $29.50.
Congress House Show. Okay, not to make too big a deal of it, but this is the OFFICIAL REOPENING OF CLUB CONGRESS!!! Can you wait? We can’t wait. Can you tell we’re excited? The night features performances by Dirt Friends, Middle Lanes, Tongues, Augusta and Ashley Tappan. Plus, the total rockstar staff at Club Congress. Get ready to party and to celebrate that one of downtown’s most beloved venues is back. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $5.
Summer Safari Nights. There are only a couple of Saturday night Safaris at the Reid Park Zoo left for the summer, so you’d better get over there. This week’s them is an important on: endangered animals. Learn about some of the threatened species at the zoo, and about what you can do to help them. In the “fit for the future” spirit, guests are encouraged to wear clothes that are thrifted or from sustainable brands, to celebrate protecting wildlife and wild places. There will be plenty of games, activities and refreshments, as well as live classic rock performed by Clutch Dragons & the Lugnuts. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.
HUB A La Road: The Brewery Tour. Have you had a chance to visit the HUB’s ice cream truck on one of its stops at a local brewery yet? Don’t worry—you’ve still got time! On Wednesday, Aug. 4 they’ll be at Ten55 Brewing Company serving up “beer floats” with Ten55’s XOXO Coffee Stout. And on Wednesday, Aug. 11, they’ll be at Dragoon Brewing Company doing flights. Yup—a set of four 5-oz pours, all paired with their own li’l ice creams. These sweet treats will have you hoppy-happy. 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St. Same time on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Dragoon Brewing Company, 1859 W. Grant Road, #111.
Roman Barten-Sherman: Farewell Blues Extravaganza. Roman Barten-Sherman has been singin’ the blues here in the Old Pueblo since he was four years old. Guy Davis has said “Roman is one of the people who will make sure that blues music stays alive, in the eyes and ears of his generation, and beyond.” So he’s doing some seriously good stuff. This fall he’s off to Massachusetts to study music, so it’s time for us desert-dwellers to bid him a fond farewell at this performance. Opening set is by Trans Van Santos and special guests include Tom Walbank, Al Perry and Ralph White. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. MSA Annex, 267 Avenida de Convento. $12 presale or $15 at the door.
