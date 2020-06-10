More than two months have passed since The Loft Cinema closed their theaters due to COVID-19. In that time, they're adapted to social distancing by allowing virtual film rentals from their website, and even hosted some free online screenings. Now they have a new offer for you: Rent the theater to watch the movie of your choice in a private screening!
While they're still not renting their space for public events, The Loft is allowing private rentals for parties of up to 10. Their screenings are $100 per hour, and masks must be worn in the lobby and bathrooms at all times.
Two of their screens are available for rent: Screen 1, which is their main theater with 370 seats, and Screen 3, which is the smaller building next door with 96 seats.
For more information and to rent a theater, visit loftcinema.org/about/rentals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.