The following areas areas along the Catalina Highway are removed from the closure order: Soldier Trail, Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista, AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway, Molino Canyon Vista, Molino Basin for day use, Gordon Hirabayashi area for day use, Bug Spring Trail, Thimble Rock Vista, Seven Cataracts Vista, Cypress Picnic Area, Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area, Middle Bear Picnic Area, Windy Point Vista, Geology Vista, Hoodoo Vista, San Pedro Vista, Sycamore Vista, Aspen Vista and Loma Linda Picnic Area. Restrooms and trash service in these areas are still unavailable.
Forest service opens several recreation areas along Catalina Highway
- Jeff Gardner Tucson Local Media
-
-
- 0
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the National Forest Service today updated their closure order around the Bighorn Fire burn area, reopening several vistas and recreation areas for public use.
General Hitchcock Campground, Inspiration Rock Picnic Area, Alder Picnic Area and Box Elder Picnic Area are also open for public use, and will have restroom and trash service available starting Sept. 3.
This updated closure order will remain in effect until Nov 1 or until rescinded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie theaters, gyms reopening as state hits COVID benchmarks
- Constable faces suspension
- Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 1: Total cases top on 202,000; Ducey advises Arizonans to get a flu shot; County test sites open
- Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM roundup for Monday, Aug. 31: Total cases closing in on 202,000; Gyms, movie theaters, other shuttered biz reopening with limited capacity; County test sites open
- Southern AZ COVID-19 AM roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 2: Total cases top on 202,000; UA keeps reentry plan on pause; Ducey advises Arizonans to get a flu shot; County test sites open
- Education, marijuana props make November ballot
- Amid COVID uncertainty, will there be a fall prep sports season?
- Payroll ‘holiday’ begins, but it’s not clear that anyone’s celebrating
- Southern AZ COVID-19 AM roundup for Thursday, Aug. 27: Total cases top 200K; Marana movie theater screening movies this weekend as state expected to hit benchmarks allowing shuttered businesses to reopen; County test sites open
- State passes 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, but overall numbers trending down
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.