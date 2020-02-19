Teachers throughout Southern Arizona will receive gift cards for classroom materials and supplies due in part to a $100,000 donation from Tucson Electric Power.
TEP donated to Tucson Supplies Teachers, an annual supply drive hosted by Tucson Values Teachers. With TEP’s contribution, the fall 2019 drive was able to raise $111,500 worth of gift cards. Since 2009, the drive has raised more than $1.1 million for local educators.
The contribution was celebrated with a check presentation at Laguna Elementary School and included awarding all Laguna teachers with a $50 gift card to Office Depot/Office Max.
According to Tucson Values Teachers CEO Andy Heinemann, it is important for Tucson Values Teachers “to recognize the contributions made by local businesses to our educators.”
“Our education community directly benefits from the partnerships we make with companies such as Tucson Electric Power so it was fitting to hold the check presentation at a local school,” Heinemann said. “We were able to fulfill the request of all teachers that registered in the most recent supply drive thanks to the support of TEP, as well as the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment.”
