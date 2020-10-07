Pima County residents appear excited about casting a vote in next month’s election, which includes the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as well as a highly competitive U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Martha McSally and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.
Voters will also decide a number of local congressional races as well as contests for Pima County offices, the Arizona Legislature, school districts and more in the Nov. 3 election.
Voters have requested a record number of early ballots, which are being mailed out this week.
The Pima County Recorder’s Office said last week it was set to send 472,717 ballots to voters, including 447,774 voters who are on the county’s Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and 24,943 voters who have requested a ballot in this election but have not joined the PEVL.
The Recorder’s Office has also sent 3,666 ballots to overseas voters, including members of the military. More than a 1,000 of those ballots had been returned as of last week.
Pima County is home to roughly 614,000 voters.
With the coronavirus pandemic still spreading in Pima County, local officials are encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail to avoid crowds at polling places on Election Day.
While Trump has warned that voting by mail could result in fraudulent ballots being cast, Arizona voters have increasingly embraced voting by mail in most elections, with more than three out of four voters choosing to receive an early ballot in recent cycles.
To request an early ballot, call the Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330 or visit recorder.pima.gov/ballotbymailrequst. The deadline to request an early ballot is Friday, Oct. 23.
