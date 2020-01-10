The Miss Rodeo Arizona Pageant has been around for over 60 years selecting rodeo queens to represent communities throughout the state and promote rodeos and the western way of life.
This year’s queen for 2020 is Shelby Williams, a Pima Community College student and graduate of Marana High School.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, Williams will be crowned during the 2020 Miss Rodeo Arizona Coronation, taking place at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds T-Barn from 5 to 9 p.m.
Along with the crowning of Williams, there will be plenty of fun with entertainment by the Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros, food by Little Mexico Restaurant and drinks sponsored by Coca Cola.
This event is Williams' largest fundraising opportunity of the year, with all proceeds raised going to help offset her travel costs when she heads to Miss Rodeo America in December.
Seating is limited, but there are still tickets available on her website, here for $20 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of for $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under.
This is a family event with no alcohol and the dress is casual/western.
For more information about Miss Rodeo Arizona visit https://missrodeoarizona.org/
To follow Williams on her rodeo adventure, follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shelby.wiliiams.
